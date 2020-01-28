NBA legend's fans gather at Los Angeles plaza yelling 'Kobe!' in honor of his signature jumpshot

(CNN) When Michael Sadri saw a crowd gathered in LA Live Plaza he knew it was time to honor NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

There was a sign on a small trash can that read "#SayKobe You know what to do."

Monday was the 23-year-old's first time visiting the makeshift Kobe Bryant memorial near the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles since his idol's death. Bryant, his daughter and seven others died in helicopter crash Sunday, sending fans across the globe into a state of shock and mourning.

The trash can in the plaza symbolized a gesture practiced in classrooms and offices across the country.

"The first thing I thought was 'I should shoot one, for Kobe,'" Sadri said.

