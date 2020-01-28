In these polarized times, people see even fonts as liberal or conservative

(CNN) Not even your fonts are safe.

If it feels like everything has become politicized in these hyper-partisan times, there's more where that came from: Researchers have found that people perceive certain fonts and font styles as more liberal and others as more conservative.

Serif fonts, or the ones with the little flourishes at the end of letters, are seen as more conservative, while sans serif fonts, the ones without the flourishes are seen as more liberal, according to a study published in the journal Communication Studies last month.

"If you think about serifs being used in more formal types of print or communications, maybe they're viewed as more traditional and sans serifs are viewed as more modern," Katherine Haenschen, an assistant professor of communications at Virginia Tech and the lead author of the study, told CNN. "There's a small but significant difference in how people perceive these fonts."

Read More