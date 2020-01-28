Patrick Frazee's accomplice gets three years for tampering with evidence

(CNN) A former nurse who pleaded guilty to helping a Colorado man cover up the murder of his fiancée has received the maximum sentence.

Krystal Lee Kenney was ordered Tuesday to spend three years in prison, said Jon Sarche, a spokesman with the Colorado Judicial Branch.

After prison she must serve one year of parole, Sarche said.

Kenney had agreed to plead guilty to one count of tampering with physical evidence and then testified against Patrick Frazee nearly a year ago in his first-degree murder trial.

Kenney told the court she was in a relationship with Frazee, who was convicted in November of killing Kelsey Berreth and sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

