(CNN) Underdog victories don't come much bigger than this.

A previously unknown sumo wrestler upset the odds Sunday to win the first major tournament of the year.

No one at the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament was ranked lower than Tokushoryu but the 33-year-old managed to surprise everyone to conquer almost all ahead of him.

His final victory over ozeki champion Takakeisho was met by adulation in the Tokyo arena as the underdog burst into tears in the dohyo.

Such emotional responses are scarcely seen in such a reserved sport but his tearful reaction has endeared himself to fans across the world.

