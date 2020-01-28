(CNN) Short-term exposure to air pollution is linked to a higher risk of sudden heart problems, especially among older people, according to a study published Monday.

The study, published in the journal The Lancet , indicates that even low levels of air pollution can increase the likelihood of cardiac arrest. Study researchers at The University of Sydney say there is an "urgent need to reassess" international guidelines on air quality.

The research is believed to be the largest of its kind to date, according to the study's authors. They looked at data from emergency medical responses in Japan over a two-year period, as well as the country's records on air pollution involving particulate matter.