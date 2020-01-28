United Airlines credit cards now offer up to 100,000 bonus miles

CNN Underscored reviews financial products such as credit cards and bank accounts based on their overall value. Sometimes we receive a commission through The Points Guy affiliate network if you apply and are approved for a card, but our reporting is always independent and objective.

For those looking to quickly boost their balances of airline miles, right now United Airlines has two limited-time credit card offers worth considering.

The new kid on the block is the United Business Card, a brand new credit card which for a limited time features an impressive sign-up offer of 100,000 bonus miles after you spend $10,000 in the first three months after you open the account. While 100,000-mile sign-up offers are typically found on credit cards with lofty annual fees, the United Business card offers its haul with a comparatively low $99 annual fee.

For those without a business, for a limited time, the personal United Explorer Card is offering a 60,000-mile sign-up bonus when you spend $3,000 in the first three months after you open the account. There's no annual fee at all on this card for the first year, then a $95 annual fee starting the second year you have the card.

Both cards earn United MileagePlus miles, which are easily redeemed on United as well as for flights on the airline's 20+ Star Alliance partners. While United now uses a dynamic pricing structure instead of a fixed award chart to price award tickets, the airline's website is adept at finding partner airline inventory, which makes it easy to see route options, find seats and confirm your next award trip.

United Business Card: A big welcome offer with a small annual fee

It's fair to say 100,000-mile airline credit card offers are rare, which makes this all-new credit card alluring. But the catch to scoring such a large mileage haul is how much your business will have to spend in a short time. Given that high $10,000 bar, you should do a bit of forecasting and see if your business has enough upcoming expenses to cover it. Remember, CNN Underscored recommends that you only make purchases you would make otherwise with cash, checks or a debit card. Don't find yourself in debt paying credit card interest.

Beyond the sign-up offer, the United Business Card will earn 2 miles for every dollar you spend on local transit and commuting, including train tickets, taxis, mass transit, tolls and ride-share services; 2 miles per dollar on United Airlines purchases, at gas stations, restaurants and office supply stores; and 1 mile per dollar on all other purchases.

Those earning rates aren't best-in-class, as the Chase Sapphire Reserve earns 3 points for every dollar you spend on all travel, and The Platinum Card® from American Express earns 5 points per dollar on all airfare purchased directly from an airline (including United). However, both of those cards carry annual fees of $550. In other words, you pay more for the privilege of earning more.

With the United Business Card, you'll also get a free checked bag for you and one for a companion on the same reservation, a pair of one-time United Club lounge passes each year (which would cost you $59 each otherwise), 25% back on United inflight purchases, and priority boarding on United-operated flights. And for avid United flyers, there's a new single perk that essentially cancels out this credit card's already-low $99 annual fee: After seven United flight purchases of $100 or more charged to the card, cardholders receive a $100 annual United travel credit.

Also, here's a key element important for business owners: You can add employee cards at no additional cost and set individual spending limits on a per-card basis. This allows owners to personally accrue miles from employee spending (though be aware that savvy employees may push to use their own cards, where they earn points and miles themselves, and expense the purchases instead). The United Business card also has no foreign transaction fees, so it's safe to use on overseas purchases.

If you already hold a personal Chase-issued United credit card, or if you're intrigued by the limited-time 60,000-mile sign-up bonus on the United Explorer Card, here's another new perk that may interest you. United will hand over 5,000 additional miles each year as a "better together" bonus when you have both the United Business Card and a personal Chase United credit card.

What if I don't have a business?

As its name implies, the United Business Card is a credit card designed specifically for businesses. But that doesn't mean you're not eligible just because you're not a huge corporation. In fact, you might already have a business and not even know it. If you're a ride-share driver, or you sell products online, or even if you just have a side hustle that you do in your spare time — basically, if you participate in the "gig economy" at all — you may very well have a business as a sole proprietor.

If so, you can legitimately apply for the United Business credit card using your Social Security number instead of a company Employer Identification Number. And if your business is new, don't let that dissuade you either — just be honest about your business and personal income on the application, and the fact that you've only been in business a short time.

Should I consider the United Explorer Card, too?

You should always be mindful of applying for too many credit cards in rapid succession, and consider the rules banks employ for people who quickly pick up a lot of cards. For instance, Chase — the bank that issues United credit cards — won't approve any new credit cards for people who have already gotten five or more credit cards across all banks in the previous 24 months. This is colloquially known as Chase's 5/24 rule.

That said, United is making it mighty tempting to also apply for its personal United Explorer Card. The limited-time 60,000-mile sign-up offer is nothing to sneeze at. With domestic United award tickets starting as low as 5,000 miles one-way, those bonus points could cover 12 tickets at the lowest rate, meaning you could take your whole family on a great beach vacation.

Earning rates for ongoing purchases aren't quite as generous on the personal United Explorer Card as they are on the United Business card. You'll earn 2 miles for every dollar you spend on United, as well as at restaurants and on hotel stays booked directly with the hotel. But those hoping to sign up for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck will appreciate the up-to-$100 fee reimbursement on the United Explorer card — enough to fully cover the cost of applying. Cardholders also get an extra pair of one-time United Club passes each year, valued at $59 a pop, and the card has no foreign transaction fees.

These United offers are for a limited time

If you're a regular United flyer, getting either of these cards is a no-brainer — the free checked bag on every United flight purchased with the card easily saves you more than the annual fee after just two round trips a year (or one round trip with a companion).

But even if you don't fly United regularly, you might consider picking up one or both of these cards to earn the sign-up bonuses, especially since you can use the miles not just for United flights, but for flights on any of United's airline partners as well. And for serious flyers, pairing the 60,000 bonus miles from the United Explorer Card with the 100,000 bonus miles on the United Business Card can unlock some massive travel potential.

