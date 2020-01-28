Shop Uniqlo's Lunar New Year deals for discounted wardrobe essentials

Uniqlo has mastered the art of offering inexpensive yet high-quality basics, and now, it's even more affordable to fill your closet with the brand's wardrobe essentials. In honor of the Lunar New Year, Uniqlo has embraced some limited-time deals on select favorites for men and women.

Over 180 items are marked down, many of which are ideal for colder temperatures. Stock up on ultra-thin, incredibly warm Heattech shirts and leggings, equip yourself with some new outerwear, pick up a few work wardrobe fundamentals, or just load up on socks. We've listed a few of our favorite deals below, but no matter what you choose, you can feel confident that your new year style is starting off right.

Ezy Ankle-Length Pants ($29.90, originally $39.90; uniqlo.com)

These flattering trousers look tailored and professional — but they're actually pull-on pants with an elastic waistband for maximum comfort.

Heattech Crew Neck Long-Sleeve T-Shirt ($14.90, originally $19.90; uniqlo.com)

There's a cult following for Uniqlo's Heattech line, and for good reason. Wear this long-sleeve tee on its own or as a base layer to guard against low temperatures.

Ultra Light Down Compact Vest ($19.90, originally $39.90; uniqlo.com)

This vest from the Ultra Light Down line comes in 10 colors and is super packable to boot.

Ultra Light Down Hooded Coat ($89.90, originally $99.90; uniqlo.com)

One can never have too many puffer coats. This A-line style is water-repellent and features a detachable hood.

Socks, 3 Pairs ($8.88, originally $12.90; uniqlo.com)

There's no such thing as too many socks. Choose from three-packs in classic black, white, gray or a more exciting red-hued option.

Packaged Dry Crew Neck Short-Sleeve T-Shirt ($5.90, originally $7.90; uniqlo.com)

These crew neck tees will also wick moisture away, thanks to Dry technology.

Slim-Fit Chino Flat-Front Pants ($14.90, originally $39.90; uniqlo.com)

Uniqlo has mastered the chino pant, now available in six neutral tones.

Supima Cotton Pique Socks ($8.88 for 3 pairs, originally $4.90 for 1 pair; uniqlo.com)

These soft, smooth socks also come with odor-control technology to keep your feet fresh.

Oxford Slim-Fit Long-Sleeve Shirt ($19.90, originally $29.90; uniqlo.com)

A classic Oxford is a necessity for all, so pick up this style while it's under $20.

Light Padded Parka ($39.90, originally $49.90; uniqlo.com)

This transitional, cotton-filled jacket will come in handy for the rest of winter and straight through spring.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.