cnn
underscored
cnn
underscored

Shop Uniqlo's Lunar New Year deals for discounted wardrobe essentials

Chelsea Stone, CNN Underscored
Tue January 28, 2020

Uniqlo has mastered the art of offering inexpensive yet high-quality basics, and now, it's even more affordable to fill your closet with the brand's wardrobe essentials. In honor of the Lunar New Year, Uniqlo has embraced some limited-time deals on select favorites for men and women.

Over 180 items are marked down, many of which are ideal for colder temperatures. Stock up on ultra-thin, incredibly warm Heattech shirts and leggings, equip yourself with some new outerwear, pick up a few work wardrobe fundamentals, or just load up on socks. We've listed a few of our favorite deals below, but no matter what you choose, you can feel confident that your new year style is starting off right.

Women's apparel

Ezy Ankle-Length Pants ($29.90, originally $39.90; uniqlo.com)

These flattering trousers look tailored and professional — but they're actually pull-on pants with an elastic waistband for maximum comfort.

Heattech Crew Neck Long-Sleeve T-Shirt ($14.90, originally $19.90; uniqlo.com)

There's a cult following for Uniqlo's Heattech line, and for good reason. Wear this long-sleeve tee on its own or as a base layer to guard against low temperatures.

Ultra Light Down Compact Vest ($19.90, originally $39.90; uniqlo.com)

This vest from the Ultra Light Down line comes in 10 colors and is super packable to boot.

Ultra Light Down Hooded Coat ($89.90, originally $99.90; uniqlo.com)

One can never have too many puffer coats. This A-line style is water-repellent and features a detachable hood.

Socks, 3 Pairs ($8.88, originally $12.90; uniqlo.com)

There's no such thing as too many socks. Choose from three-packs in classic black, white, gray or a more exciting red-hued option.

Men's apparel

Packaged Dry Crew Neck Short-Sleeve T-Shirt ($5.90, originally $7.90; uniqlo.com)

These crew neck tees will also wick moisture away, thanks to Dry technology.

Slim-Fit Chino Flat-Front Pants ($14.90, originally $39.90; uniqlo.com)

Uniqlo has mastered the chino pant, now available in six neutral tones.

Supima Cotton Pique Socks ($8.88 for 3 pairs, originally $4.90 for 1 pair; uniqlo.com)

These soft, smooth socks also come with odor-control technology to keep your feet fresh.

Oxford Slim-Fit Long-Sleeve Shirt ($19.90, originally $29.90; uniqlo.com)

A classic Oxford is a necessity for all, so pick up this style while it's under $20.

Light Padded Parka ($39.90, originally $49.90; uniqlo.com)

This transitional, cotton-filled jacket will come in handy for the rest of winter and straight through spring.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.