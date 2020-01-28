35 Valentine's Day gifts we love from Nordstrom

Chocolates and flowers are always appreciated on Valentine's Day, but if you're looking to give someone a gift that's less cliché, you've come to the right place. Now this doesn't mean you have to break the bank, however, because we've picked out 35 fun and fashionable gifts for men and women that you can shop, starting at just $15. Bonus: You can find them all at Nordstrom.

Nordies fans know that the department store always offers a fabulous selection of fashion, beauty and home gifts, and this Valentine's Day, you can expect nothing less. Nordstrom has even curated a special section full of amazing items to make your Valentine's Day gift shopping a breeze. But to help make shopping even easier, here are our top picks at various price points, including jewelry, slippers, watches, candles and much more.

So no matter what your budget may be, you can step out of the box this V-Day and give your loved ones something they really want. Scroll down to check out all 35 of our favorite Valentine's Day gifts for men and women available now at Nordstrom.

$25 and under

Voluspa Roses Classic Texture Glass Candle ($24; nordstrom.com)

Unlike actual roses, this rose scented candle will last way past Valentine's Day.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Madewell Stacked Stones Statement Earrings ($23.80, originally $34; nordstrom.com)

Add a modern pop of color to your Valentine's Day-appropriate all-red look with these stacked stone statement earrings from Madewell.

_______________________________________________________________________________

The North Face Men's Gordon ETip Gloves, ($24.49, originally $35; nordstrom.com)

Never text "I love you" with frozen fingers again thanks to these touchscreen gloves.

_______________________________________________________________________________

The Tie Bar Solid Silk Tie ($22; nordstrom.com)

A light pink silk tie is equal parts romantic and stylish.

_______________________________________________________________________________

BP. 5-Pack Assorted Scrunchies ($15; nordstrom.com)

This fashionable pack of scrunchies is full of cute colors and patterns and sure to be hit.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Ann Summers Lovers Spark Bikini ($25; nordstrom.com)

You can spice things up with these pink satin and red lace bikini panties.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Cufflinks Inc. I Love You Tie Bar ($25; nordstrom.com)

He'll always keep you close to his heart with this engraved tie clip.

_______________________________________________________________________________

$50 and under

Anthropologie Townhouse Set of 2 Mugs ($40; nordstrom.com)

Put a smile on your partner's face with this set of mugs, adorned with a cheeky yet sweet exchange.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Dylan's Candy Bar Gummy Bears Cupcake ($28; nordstrom.com)

Not all tasty Valentine's Day food gifts have to involve chocolate. With dozens of gummy bears inside, gift this to the person in your life with the sweetest sweet tooth.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Topshop Llama Slippers ($26; nordstrom.com)

For the llama lover in your life, we think these ultra-plush slippers will do.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Nordstrom Men's Shop Braided Faux Leather Bracelet ($39.50; nordstrom.com)

This braided faux leather bracelet is masculine, trendy and sure to be treasured.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Twelve South AirSnap AirPod Case ($34.99; nordstrom.com)

Never misplace your AirPods again, thanks to this clip-on case.

_______________________________________________________________________________

In Bloom By Jonquil Chemise ($48; nordstrom.com)

For the girl who loves to dress up in lingerie, this elegant lace chemise is the ultimate wardrobe addition.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Lexon Mino Bluetooth Speaker ($29.90; nordstrom.com)

Set the mood with some tunes wherever you go with this Bluetooth portable speaker that happens to be available in both red and pink.

_______________________________________________________________________________

$100 and under

Kate Spade Huggie Hoop Heart Earrings ($68; nordstrom.com)

These adorable pink and red heart hoop earrings are the perfect addition to her jewelry collection.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Hanky Panky 3-Pack Original Rise Thongs ($56; nordstrom.com)

Nothing says Happy Valentine's Day like a pack of cute and comfortable lacy thongs from Hanky Panky.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Tom Ford Eye Color Quad ($88; nordstrom.com)

For the beauty lover in your life, this Tom Ford Eye Color Quad mixes sparkly and matte eyeshadow shades in every flattering colorway imaginable.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Ugg Scuff Slipper ($79.95; nordstrom.com)

Give the gift of comfort with these super-soft Ugg slippers.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Bloomr Begonia Planter Decoration ($69; nordstrom.com)

For the person with the not-so-green thumb, this decorative planter looks so real — no watering required.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Free People Be Free Tie Dye Tee ($58; nordstrom.com)

For the woman who's not into pink and red this holiday season, this tie-dye tee is the perfect mix of cool, comfort and style.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Comme Des Garçons Play Twin Hearts Slim Fit Jersey T-Shirt ($98; nordstrom.com)

Consider this a stylish and non-cheesy heart-adorned T-shirt he can wear way past Valentine's Day.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Happy Socks 7 Days Gift Box 7-Pack Socks ($84; nordstrom.com)

If socks make him happy (and honestly, who doesn't love them?), he'll be overjoyed with this fun and colorful pack of Happy Socks.

_______________________________________________________________________________

$200 and under

Le Labo Rose 31 Eau de Parfum 1.7 Oz ($189; nordstrom.com)

A mix of woodsy notes and hints of rose make this luscious fragrance perfect for both men and women.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Nike Air Max 270 Sneakers ($150; nordstrom.com)

A classic pair of Nike kicks never disappoint.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Olivia Burton Rainbow Glitter Dial Mesh Strap Watch 34mm ($170; nordstrom.com)

Because who doesn't love anything with glitter and rainbows, with some gold, too ?

_______________________________________________________________________________

Roller Rabbit Hearts Pajamas ($118; nordstrom.com)

These cozy heart-print pajamas are sure to be a bedtime favorite.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Calpak Ambeur 22-Inch Rolling Spinner Carry-On ($165; nordstrom.com)

For the world traveler in your life, this Calpak spinner carry-on suitcase is durable, lightweight and comes in a variety of cool colors like rose gold.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Heron Preston Nylon Baseball Cap ($130; nordstrom.com)

For the guy who loves fashion, this baseball cap from up-and-coming fashion label Heron Preston is a no-brainer.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Nixon The Porter Leather Strap Watch 40mm ($125; nordstrom.com)

You can never go wrong gifting a loved one a stylish and classic leather band watch.

_______________________________________________________________________________

$300 and under

Gucci '72 Sport Slide ($210; nordstrom.com)

These trendy slides come with molded footbeds for extra comfort, and of course, the classic Gucci colored stripes.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Reformation Rocki Floral Print Shirtdress ($218; nordstrom.com)

A floral print shirtdress is a quintessential wardrobe addition for any fashionista.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Monica Vinader Alta Capture Diamond Earrings ($295; nordstrom.com)

Because diamonds truly are a girl's best friend.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Barbour Powell Regular Fit Quilted Jacket ($300; nordstrom.com)

This timeless quilted Barbour jacket will easily become his go-to cold-weather piece for years to come.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Hermès Terre d'Hermès Pure Perfume 6.7 oz ($220; nordstrom.com)

A cologne that will always remind you of him because it smells so delicious, with notes of wood and shiso.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Coach Leather Tote ($275; nordstrom.com)

A chic leather tote that's good for work and play? Say no more.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Salvatore Ferragamo 59mm Aviator Sunglasses ($289; nordstrom.com)

A good pair of aviator sunglasses never go out of style, especially when they're from Salvatore Ferragamo.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.