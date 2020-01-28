Case-Mate gets eco-friendly with its new Eco94 cases

Fitting with the sustainable trend that is washing over tech, Case-Mate has teamed with The Nature Conservancy to create a series of eco-friendly phone cases for a variety of iPhones, from the X to the 11 Pro Max.

Four cases, aptly named Eco94 ($40; casemate.com), use post-consumer recycled plastic or plastic alternatives, which reminds us that many of the objects we use are made of plastic. And once we're done, we throw them in the garbage without a second thought.

To help alleviate this waste, companies are taking it into their hands to find sustainable solutions.

Case-Mate's Eco94 cases are a great example. Similar to Incipio's Organicore cases, these new cases have special sustainable specs. They're equipped with 10-foot drop protection, ready for wireless charging and come in packaging made from 100% recycled paper that contains zero plastic.

Two Eco94 Recycled recycled phone cases ($40; casemate.com) are made from 60% post-consumer recycled plastics and come in two designs: one with colorful backgrounds and another with eco-friendly messaging. The used plastics are sourced from the auto industry, and the cases are fully recyclable, so you don't need to worry about them sitting in a landfill.

The Eco94 Eco-Clear ($40; casemate.com) is made from materials derived from corn, with a manufacturing process that produces a smaller carbon footprint than traditional petroleum-based plastic case creation. Plus, it's also 100% recyclable.

Case-Mate's Eco94 Biodegradable phone case ($40; casemate.com), which comes out in March is made from plant-based bioplastics, so it is 100% biodegradable. Case-Mate told CNN Underscored that while the Biodegradable case is compostable and doesn't leave behind toxic material, composting the case requires specific conditions typically only available in industrial composting facilities. But if there isn't a composting facility near you, there's no need to worry, as it's also 100% recyclable.

Case-Mate's Eco94 series, which we'll soon put to the test, provides another plastic-free alternative to help kick off your eco-friendly year. The full line is available for order now.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.