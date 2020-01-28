Man and child die after family camping accident in Australia

(CNN) A camping accident in Australia left a man and child dead and a woman in serious condition during a family trip, according to authorities.

The family of three -- a man, woman, and child -- had been camping at Wedge Island, a beachside suburb in Western Australia state, said police in a statement.

Police were notified on Monday morning that a child was not breathing on the beach. When they arrived, they located the boy and a man, both deceased, as well as a woman in need of urgent medical assistance. A rescue helicopter flew the woman to a hospital in Perth, about 100 miles south of Wedge Island.

The deaths aren't being treated as suspicious, police said. The ongoing investigation suggests they may have died as a result of a fault with their camping equipment, inside the tent they were sleeping in.

Emergency and fire services staff have since removed the equipment.

Read More