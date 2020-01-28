(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Tuesday on CNN:
-- Trump's defense wraps its case as senators grapple with a potential witness vote. One key Republican says, "I think that Bolton probably has something to offer us." Follow live updates.
-- Authorities believe Fotis Dulos, the man accused of killing his estranged wife Jennifer Farber Dulos, made an apparent suicide attempt today.
-- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was formally indicted on bribery and fraud charges after he withdrew a request for parliamentary immunity. He also happens to be visiting Trump at the White House today.
-- Hong Kong closed some borders with China, halted train services and cut flights as part of strict new efforts to contain the spread of Wuhan coronavirus.
-- Kobe Bryant's pilot had special permission to fly Sunday morning. His final exchange with air traffic control could be a key clue to the crash.
-- Two bodies have been recovered from a US military aircraft that crashed in Afghanistan yesterday, an official says.
-- MacKenzie Bezos has unloaded another piece of her marriage -- $370 million worth of her Amazon shares.
-- Irina Shayk opened up about her breakup with Bradley Cooper in an usually candid interview.