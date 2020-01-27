Memorials honoring Kobe and Gianna Bryant are popping up all over the world

(CNN) A mural of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna smiling appeared in Los Angeles less than 24 hours after they died in a tragic helicopter crash.

Nine people died Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, including the basketball icon, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter.

Artist Jules Muck painted the mural of Kobe and his daughter, whose nickname is Gigi, at Pickford Market in Los Angeles on Sunday. The mural reads, "Kobe & Gigi. Forever Daddy's Girl."

"I feel that what he did with his fame as far as his camps and training and work with his daughter and other young people was pretty awesome especially that he died in that service," Muck told CNN on Monday.

Muck said she was already on her way to paint a mural of Bryant when she heard about Gianna's death and "felt it was important to include her."

