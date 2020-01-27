This analysis was excerpted from the January 27 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Sign up here to receive it every weekday morning.
(CNN)Kobe Bryant was one of those superstars who transcend their sport, and become known simply by a single name.
At his peak, the graceful NBA legend with a competitive streak seemed to float down the court. He became a basketball, cultural and fashion icon, and was a frequent visitor to the White House, celebrating yet another championship for his Los Angeles Lakers dynasty. Presidents past and present were quick to lead tributes after the helicopter crash that claimed his life.