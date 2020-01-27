Ara Zobayan named as pilot of the helicopter crash that killed him, Kobe Bryant and seven others

(CNN) The pilot of the helicopter that crashed under foggy conditions into a California hillside killing all nine aboard, including Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, has been identified as Ara Zobayan.

His neighbor and former colleague at Island Express helicopter company, Robert Sapia, told CNN that Zobayan was affable and exacting. He loved his job and would show Sapia photos of the celebrities he would fly around, including Bryant, Sapia said.

Another neighbor, Angie LaPorte, who said she saw him every day at the mailbox found out about Zobayan's passing from landscapers, who "all loved him."

"He was kind of a mild-mannered guy," LaPorte said. "Always pleasant but never super talkative."

According to the FAA's pilot certification database, Zobayan is an instrument-certified pilot who earned his commercial pilot's license in 2007. He is also a certified flight instructor for instrument instruction for helicopter pilots, the records show.

