(CNN) A ninth inmate has died at Mississippi State Penitentiary, also known as Parchman, the county coroner said on Sunday.

The prisoner Joshua Norman, "was found hanging in his cell during a security check at 11:12 am.," Heather Burton, Sunflower County Coroner said in a statement.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections said no foul play is suspected in the death of Norman, who was in a one-man cell at the time of his death.

An inmate was found dead in his one-man cell at the MS State Penitentiary at Parchman this morning. No foul play is suspected, according to the Sunflower County Coroner as an ongoing investigation continues and the official cause & manner of death are pending autopsy results. — MDOC (@MS_MDOC) January 26, 2020

"In my professional opinion after viewing the scene, no foul play was involved. Official cause of death and manner of death are pending autopsy results," Burton said in the statement.

His death makes nine this year at the penitentiary. At least three of the previous deaths were attributed to violence, the DOC said in a tweet.