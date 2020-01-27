More Americans went to the library last year than to the movies, a new Gallup poll finds

(CNN) Who says libraries are dying?

Last year, Americans visited the library more than they went to the movies, live sporting events, museums, concerts, amusement parks and casinos, among other activities, according to a Gallup poll released last week.

US adults reported taking 10.5 trips to the library on average in 2019, the poll found -- about twice as many times as they went to the movies. They went to live music or theatrical events and national or historic parks roughly four times last year, and visited museums and casinos about 2.5 times. Trips to amusement parks and zoos were the least common activities on the list.

The results are based on phone interviews conducted by Gallup between December 2 and 15 with a sample of 1,025 random adults, and are an update to a survey the analytics company conducted in 2001.

People were still visiting libraries more often than they were visiting movie theaters two decades ago, though trips to movie theaters have declined slightly, Gallup said.

