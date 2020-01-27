College baseball coach John Altobelli among the victims of helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant

(CNN) John Altobelli, the head Orange Coast College baseball coach, was one of the nine people killed Sunday morning when a helicopter crashed into a hillside in Calabasas, California.

Altobelli's brother, Tony Altobelli, told CNN Altobelli's daughter Alyssa and wife Keri were also killed in the crash. Altobelli was a former assistant baseball coach at the University of Houston, the school said.

Alyssa and Gianna were teammates at the Mamba Academy, his brother said. Altobelli would often fly with his daughter to attend the games.

"There were two sides to John," Tony said. "People saw him on the baseball field, he's gritty and tough as nails kind of guy but the other side of him, he was one of the biggest-hearted people you'll meet in your life. He cared about his players, cared about his school."

Altobelli, 56, leaves behind a son and daughter, according to an OCC Pirate Athletics news release

