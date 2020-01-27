(CNN)The mother of two missing Idaho children has until Thursday to physically produce them to authorities, according to a court order served by police on Saturday.
Lori Vallow, the children's mother, and her husband, Chad Daybell, were served with a search warrant after authorities found the couple in Hawaii, the Kaua'i Police Department said in a news release on Sunday.
Joshua "JJ" Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17, who have not been seen or heard from since September, were not with the couple, and there is no evidence that they were ever in Hawaii, authorities said.
Lori Vallow and Daybell fled their home in Rexburg, Idaho, in November, when authorities began searching for JJ and Tylee. It appears now that Vallow and Daybell have been staying on Kaua'i, though it is unclear how long the couple has been on the island.
Rexburg police believe the couple may have information that could help locate the children, and accused them of fleeing and not cooperating with the investigation.
CNN has attempted to reach Vallow and Daybell for comment.
On Saturday, Kaua'i police served Vallow with a court order to produce the children to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare or Rexburg police within five days. Vallow could be subject to civil or criminal contempt of court if she doesn't comply, authorities said in a statement.
Then on Sunday, Kaua'i and Rexburg police searched the couple's vehicle and their townhome in Princeville, Hawaii, according to CNN affiliate East Idaho News.
Police did not say what, if any, evidence they found, and all documents related to the case are under seal, Rexburg police said in a statement.
The couple has not been charged and no arrest warrants have been issued for them in Hawaii.
"KPD's desire is to continue to assist the Rexburg police in whatever way we can with their efforts to locate the missing children," Kaua'i Police Chief Todd G. Raybuck said in a statement. "It's our sincere hope that the children have a safe return."
Relatives urge the couple to cooperate
Relatives of the couple and the children have pleaded for Vallow and Daybell to cooperate in the investigation.
Earlier this month, Matt Daybell, the brother of Chad Daybell, released a statement urging his brother to "come forward and cooperate with police."
JJ's biological grandparents, Kay and Larry Woodcock, offered a $20,000 reward for information on the whereabouts of JJ or Tylee.