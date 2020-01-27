(CNN) Kobe Bryant is one of the greatest basketball players of all time, but his impact extended far beyond the court.

The fierce competitor was as passionate about philanthropy as he was about pursuing baskets or championship rings.

"He's leaving a legacy, and he's teaching people how to be more than just an athlete," former teammate Metta World Peace told CNN in an interview shortly after the announcement of Bryant's death in a helicopter crash

Here are some ways you can honor Kobe Bryant's legacy through the charities he supported:

Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Family Foundation