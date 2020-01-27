(CNN) A Delta Airlines worker died after being found shot in an Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport employee parking lot Sunday night, the company said in a statement.

The College Park Police Department said it found Alexis Reed, 30, unresponsive in the Delta Employee Parking lot around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

In a statement to CNN, police said she had been shot several times. Reed was taken to a hospital and died, police said.

"This incident is being investigated as a homicide. There are no suspects in custody at this time," the police statement says.

"The Delta family is grieving the loss of one of our own this morning," Delta said. "We share our deepest condolences with both family and friends. Delta is currently conducting an investigation, in partnership with law enforcement."