Assistant girls basketball coach Christina Mauser among the victims of Kobe Bryant helicopter crash

(CNN) Christina Mauser, an assistant girls basketball coach at a K-8 Orange County private school, was one of the nine people killed Sunday morning when a helicopter crashed into a hillside in Calabasas, California.

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were also killed.

"I got three small kids and am trying to figure out how to navigate life with three kids and no mom," her husband, Matt Mauser, said during an interview Monday on the "TODAY" show.

Mauser, 38, coached at Harbor Day School in Corona del Mar, California, according to her husband. She was also an assistant coach for Gianna Bryant's Mamba Academy basketball team, a job she was chosen by Bryant to do, he said.

"He didn't choose Christina for just any ordinary reason," Matt said. "She was extraordinary. She was incredibly witty, funny, funny like nobody you've ever met."

Read More