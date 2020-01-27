Body of Stephanie Parze found in New Jersey woods, now-deceased man responsible for her murder, authorities say

(CNN) The body of a New Jersey woman missing since October has been found and a man she had an "on-and-off relationship" with -- who killed himself two months ago -- is responsible for her death, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office said Monday.

John Ozbilgen died by suicide in November and left behind a note addressed to his parents admitting to the crime without disclosing where he disposed of her remains, said prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni. Ozbilgen was previously charged in relation to a domestic violence incident involving Parze.

Gramiccioni acknowledged Monday that although authorities were actively working on charging Ozbilgen with killing Parze, his suicide cut the investigation short.

"This is a finding we had expected since early November, but was only recently confirmed with further analysis of evidence we had seized during our investigation," he said.

Gramiccioni would not go into detail regarding the evidence that ties Ozbilgen to Parze's death, citing the ongoing investigation. A knife that Ozbilgen had disposed of on Staten Island, New York, was analyzed and turned out not to be related to the investigation.

