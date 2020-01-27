Michael Avenatti heads to trial for allegedly trying to extort millions of dollars from Nike

New York (CNN) Michael Avenatti tried to shake down athletic apparel giant Nike for millions of dollars, prosecutors will argue in a trial starting Monday in New York Federal Court.

In March 2019, a coach at an amateur basketball program Nike was no longer planning to sponsor, contacted Avenatti and said he had evidence the company illicitly paid the families of top high school basketball players.

Avenatti threatened to make the allegations public, hurting Nike's financial value and reputation, prosecutors claim.

"I'll go take $10 billion off your client's market cap," Avenatti is quoted as threatening in a recorded telephone conversation. "I'm not (expletive) around with this thing anymore."