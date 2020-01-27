At least 2 dead and more missing as boats catch fire at an Alabama dock

(CNN) At least two people died and more are missing after an overnight fire destroyed a dock of about 35 boats in Jackson County Park in Alabama, the Scottsboro Fire Department told CNN.

Two bodies have been recovered from the water, according to Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen with the Jackson County Sheriff's Department.

Six or seven people remain unaccounted for, Harnen said.

Most of the boats at the dock were houseboats, the Fire Department said.

Harnen said it was a "total destruction" of about 35 boats, which were at the covered boat dock.

Read More