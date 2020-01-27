Duchess of Cambridge marks 75th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation with portraits of Holocaust survivors

By Rory Sullivan, CNN

Updated 10:05 AM ET, Mon January 27, 2020

Camp survivor Steven Frank, pictured alongside his granddaughters Maggie and Trixie Fleet, aged 15 and 13.
(CNN)The Duchess of Cambridge has taken two moving photographs of Holocaust survivors and their families to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp.

The images, which will feature in an exhibition of 75 photographs depicting Holocaust survivors with their family members, were released to coincide with Holocaust Memorial Day on Monday.
The duchess, who is a patron of the Royal Photographic Society, described the survivors she photographed as "two of the most life-affirming people" she had ever met.
Yvonne Bernstein pictured with her granddaughter Chloe Wright, aged 11.
Speaking about their stories, she said in a press statement: "It is vital that their memories are preserved and passed on to future generations, so that what they went through will never be forgotten."
    One of her portraits, which were inspired by the Dutch artist Johannes Vermeer, shows Steven