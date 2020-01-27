The story behind the German Jewish war hero honored on both sides of the Atlantic, decades apart

(CNN) A Jewish shopkeeper standing proudly outside his store, a wry smile on his face and an Iron Cross pinned to his lapel.

Just a meter away is a Nazi guard.

It is an notorious image of the Nazi era, replicated in museums and institutions across Germany.

Until now little was known about the man photographed outside his Cologne bedding store on April 1, 1933 -- the day the Nazis launched a boycott of Jewish businesses.

The boycott saw guards stand outside Jewish shops in a bid to deter customers from entering. Many stores were subsequently vandalized.

