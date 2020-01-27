The story behind the German Jewish war hero honored on both sides of the Atlantic, decades apart

(CNN)A Jewish shopkeeper standing proudly outside his store, a wry smile on his face and an Iron Cross pinned to his lapel.
Just a meter away is a Nazi guard.
It is an notorious image of the Nazi era, replicated in museums and institutions across Germany.
Until now little was known about the man photographed outside his Cologne bedding store on April 1, 1933 -- the day the Nazis launched a boycott of Jewish businesses.
The boycott saw guards stand outside Jewish shops in a bid to deter customers from entering. Many stores were subsequently vandalized.
As many countries around the world commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day on Monday, the incredible story of one Jewish shopkeeper, whose defiant picture has been shown around the globe, has been uncovered by researchers at genealogy site MyHeritage.
His name was Richard Stern.
"If you look closely it seems the Nazi party agent feels uncomfortable," Eike Stegen, a historian at the House of the Wannsee Conference, told CNN.
"You realize that he is wearing a fantasy uniform -- he has never been to war, while the soldier in the picture is the Jewish German who is proudly showing his Iron Cross.
"The power is with the soldier from the First World War."
The Iron Cross, once a military decoration, was considered a top honor in Germany during both world wars.
Stern's fight against his oppressors went even further than this image. He would later receive another award for his outstanding military contribution -- this time from the US army in World War II.