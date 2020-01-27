25 Valentine's Day gift ideas that show your love

Valentine's Day is nearly here again, and if you're looking for gifts for your significant other, it's a good time to get in early. Now trust us: You don't want to wait until Feb. 13, since it's definitely easy to tell when a gift is from a last-minute CVS run. Plus, if you start planning your gifts now, you can even swing a present for (and hear us out on this one) both of you.

From couples' massages and Masterclasses to personalized pillows and cozy blankets, we've scoured the internet for the 25 cutest, cuddliest and loveliest Valentine's Day gifts for couples. Check out our favorites below and make sure to check back, as we'll be updating and adding to our list as the annual day of love inches closer.

Couple's At-Home Massage (prices vary; zeel.com)

Love nothing more than relaxing from the comfort of your own home? Now, you and a loved one can indulge in a massage without having to leave your home. Book in seconds and enjoy the services of vetted and licensed massage professionals.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Long Distance Lamp (starting at $85; uncommongoods.com)

If your loved one is far away, you can still feel close with these long distance lamps. Just tap it and no matter where they are in the world, the lamps will change color, letting your partner know you're thinking about them.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Personalized Anniversary Pushpin World Map ($149; uncommongoods.com)

If you and your significant other are the adventurous types, track all the places you've gone with this personalized pushpin world map. It can be customized with your names and anniversary date, while commemorating all your travels together.

_______________________________________________________________________________

100 Things To Do Scratch Off Poster ($15; uncommongoods.com)

Ever run out of date ideas? Try this scratch-off poster reveals adventurous things for you and your other half to do together.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Intersection of Love Print (starting at $75; uncommongoods.com)

This cute photo commemorates when you and your partner crossed paths. Plus, you can have it framed with traditional anniversary materials, such as wood for your fifth anniversary and tin for your 10th.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Grafomap (starting at $49; grafomap.com)

Grafomap creates custom, minimalist maps of nearly everywhere in the world. Just type an address (hint: where you two met, or maybe even your first kiss) and voila! A romantic, nostalgia-filled map for your wall.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Date Night Bucket List ($18; uncommongoods.com)

This bucket list provides simple but exciting ideas for memorable date nights. Don't overthink it. Just grab a random stick and go. Then when you get back, remember to write the date on the back, so you'll never forget that one time you went stargazing on a whim.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Class Subscription ($90 for one class, $180 for annual subscription; masterclass.com)

This is a great gift to learn new skills together. Learn everything from cooking and writing to management and leadership from leading experts. This is how you turn movie night into Masterclass night.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Vows As Art Print (starting at $76; minted.com)

This personalized piece of art is the perfect way to be reminded of your wedding vows, or any other words or phrases that have special meaning.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Heart Snapshot Mix (prices vary; minted.com)

The heartfelt way to keep your memories with each other forever: a collage of your favorite pictures. Think of this gift as the ultimate romantic addition to your home decor.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Foil-Pressed Maps (prices vary; minted.com)

We love maps, and this foil-pressed map is a gorgeous way to remember the city, state or country you live in, or where you fell in love. Plus, they come in four sizes so they will look great on any wall.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Love Scented Candle ($29.95; homesick.com)

Ever wonder what love smells like? Well, one of our favorite candlemakers, Homesick, has a scent specifically called love (it has hints of lemon and cassis). These romantic candles also come in scents reminiscent of other life events and places, so you can give your Valentine a candle that reminds them of any place they miss or want to remember.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Couples Mug ($48; uncommongoods.com)

These adorable mugs are hand-crafted, glazed and then inscribed with a heartfelt message. They're sold individually, so you can buy one for your significant other or as a pair to have matching mugs.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Heart Cocotte Le Creuset ($150, originally $235; lecreuset.com)

Le Creuset is favored by chefs around the world, offering the best in enameled cast iron cookware. If you and your partner love to cook, this heart-shaped cocotte comes in both rose and cerise, making your weeknight dinners all the more romantic.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Cuisinart Electric Fondue Pot ($45.99; amazon.com)

For couples who cook, can you think of a better night in than a fondue dinner? This 8-quart electric fondue pot is perfect for cheese, oil and, of course, chocolate.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Storyworth ($79, originally $99; storyworth.com)

Storyworth is one of our favorite services, compiling your own stories and photos into a beautifully bound book. This Valentine's Day, document your time together with your partner with a gorgeous book.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Personalized Couples Pillow (starting at $36.90; etsy.com)

Couch-potato couples will love this personalized pillow that's ideal for snuggling. And with both you and your partner's name elegantly written on the pillowcase, it adds a cute, commemorative piece to any room.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Chunky Knit Blanket (starting at $25.16; etsy.com)

Speaking of snuggling, it doesn't get much better than this. Handmade with extremely soft 100% merino wool, throw this on your couch or bed for instant coziness.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Couple Keyrings (starting at $13.68; etsy.com)

You can take your love literally wherever you go with these keyrings. With the ability to add dates, initials, heart engravings and more, this affordable gift is all about combining customization with your love story.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Custom Star Map (starting at $44.95; etsy.com)

For you stargazers, this maps the night sky of any location on any day. The night of your first kiss, or even when you two were engaged can be remembered forever on this beautiful wood print.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Framed Song Lyric Wall Art (starting at $78; etsy.com)

Especially good for married couples, this custom print allows you to put the lyrics of any song (*coughs* like your first dance) in a beautiful design circling a starry sky.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Reasons Why I Love You Jar ($34.50; etsy.com)

A more heartfelt and personal gift, you can fill this jar with 52 reasons why you love your partner. If you take your time and write good ones, you might even get a tear or two.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Time Capsule Kit ($19.70, originally $21.89; etsy.com)

Never forget this year's Valentine's Day by capturing your memories in this time capsule. A perfect way to end a day of romantic adventure, store little tokens and mementos to remember your day of love.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Love Language Card Game ($17.95; amazon.com)

Turn your next game night into an opportunity to get closer with your significant other with this card game. Full of insightful topics and conversation starters, you'll get to know things about each other to strengthen your relationship.

___________________________________________________________________________

Picnic & Beyond Willow-Seagrass Picnic Basket for 2 ($69.99; amazon.com)

Get ready for warm-weather dates with this gorgeous picnic basket. Fully stocked with two glasses, two plates, cutlery and even a cheeseboard, you can promise the most luxurious picnic dates in the months to come.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed price at the time of publication.