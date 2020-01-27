21 red lipsticks that were practically made for Valentine's Day

Red lipstick and Valentine's Day go together like the Fourth of July and fireworks. It's a day that calls for a little romance, a dash of glamour and definitely some fun, so you really can't go wrong with a crimson lip. To help you figure out exactly what kind of red lipstick is right for you, we asked makeup artists to celebs like Lizzo, Bella Hadid and Cher about their go-to formulas (as well as tips for making them kiss-proof) just in time for the big day.

Here are 21 of our favorite red lipsticks, some iconic enough to recognize by the shade name and others that are definitely worth getting to know. From a sustainable find that's petite enough to fit into your smallest clutch to a drugstore option that has the seal of approval from the makeup artist to Catherine Zeta-Jones, these formulas aren't only easy to use, but can stay on all day (and night) long.

Kosas Weightless Lip Color in Electra ($28; sephora.com)

Clean beauty products have a bad reputation for weak color payoff and a lack of fun shades, but Electra has earned snaps from Allan Avendaño, the go-to makeup artist for Vanessa Hudgens and Joey King. "What I love about this red with blue undertones is that it really is flattering on all skin tones," he says. "It has a semi-matte finish and is super hydrating, so your lips stay kissable all night. Your lips feel good, and so does your conscience, because it is vegan and cruelty-free."

_______________________________________________________________________________

Bite Beauty Outburst Longwear Lip Stain in Sangria Slush ($24; sephora.com)

"Bite Beauty Outburst Longwear Lipstain is hydrating, long-wearing, lightweight and waterproof," Avendaño says of the shade Sangria Slush. "You can apply the vegan and cruelty-free stain generously for a bold rich hue, or you can swipe it on your lips and use your finger to dab away some of the color."

_______________________________________________________________________________

Urban Decay Vice Lipstick in Wrath ($19; sephora.com)

"It's so comfortable that you might even forget you're wearing it," says Avendaño. Try the shade Wrath or 69 to add a much-needed pop of color to your Valentine's Day makeup. If you love the vegan-friendly formula of this lipstick, then consider adding the shade Ex-Girlfriend, one of Avendaño's favorite lipstick hues to your date night makeup rotation.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Lime Crime Plushies in Cherry Soda ($20; ulta.com)

If you're a newbie to red lipsticks, find comfort in this smudge-proof option, says Cher's makeup artist, Kristee Liu, who calls it "a red for anyone who doesn't wear red often. The coverage is sheer, like a lip gloss, but buildable. It enhances your lip color instead of covering it up. Plus, it smells delicious, and it lasts all day."

_______________________________________________________________________________

Proud Flesh Matte Liquid Lipcolor in Brazen ($20; ulta.com)

This formula is so light weight that you'll forget you're even wearing it while you stare into the eyes of your valentine. After you apply the lipstick in Brazen, let it sit for about 60 seconds. It'll be smudge resistant all night long. Pro tip: "Red lipstick (or any lip color) will not look as good when you have chapped lips," says Liu. Be sure to exfoliate your lips, prep with a lip balm for 10 minutes and blot before you swipe on lipstick. (We like the Fresh Sugar Lip Polish Exfoliater. $24; sephora.com)

_______________________________________________________________________________

Pixi Matte Last Liquid Lip in Real Red ($14; target.com)

Rosehip oil keeps your lips feeling well-moisturized, despite the matte finish of this drugstore find. Plus, it will not budge. "If you are a kisser or a hugger, this is for you," Liu says. "You won't have to worry about your lipstick coming off on someone's cheeks or shirts."

_______________________________________________________________________________

Dear Dahlia Paradise Moisture Veil Lip Glaze in Carnival ($32, neimanmarcus.com)

"If you don't like the feeling of lipstick, but want the color, this is for you," says Liu. "It is a colored tint that bonds with your lips in seconds. Once your lips absorb the color, it will not go anywhere." You can also skip a lip balm since this option contains an ultra-hydrating combination of argan oil, sweet almond oil, shea butter and cacao seed butter.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips in Tell Laura ($34; sephora.com)

This Valentine's Day, celebrity makeup artist Talia Sparrow suggests you reach for Tell Laura, a vibrant square-angled tip lipstick. Sparrow works with top actresses like Saoirse Ronan and Elizabeth Banks, and says this lipstick packs a punch without drying out the lips. "It's almost a tangerine red, which I love on fair and medium tones," she says.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Tatcha Silk Lipstick in Kyoto Red ($55; tatcha.com)

Sparrow also recommends this weightless lipstick for light to medium skin tones, calling it a "true red that is bright, chic and balanced." The botanical and silk extracts found in the lipstick help the product glide on with ease, imparting a vibrant flare of color to your lips.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Nars Lipstick in Shanghai Express ($22.21, originally $26; amazon.com)

For darker skin tones, Sparrow is a fan of Nars lipstick in Shanghai Express, which is infused with a blend of moringa and passion fruit seed oils that flood your lips with hydration and seal in the rich pigment. To create more depth, Sparrow will pat Russian Red, a popular shade from MAC Cosmetics, to the center of the lips.

_______________________________________________________________________________

MAC Cosmetics Lipstick in Ruby Woo ($19; macys.com)

Sparrow calls this matte red lipstick, "the obvious choice" for Valentine's Day date night, with good reason. For a classic, universal red that flatters all skin tones, this blue-based lipstick is long-wearing, non-drying and can help your teeth look whiter. "Once any of the bold lipsticks are applied, go over the outer edges with a fluffy cotton swab to soften and blur the edges," she says. "This gives the lips a more modern effortless look."

_______________________________________________________________________________

Maybelline Made For All Lipstick in Red For Me ($8.49; ulta.com)

"One of my favorite red lipsticks is the Maybelline Made For All Lipstick in the shade Red For Me. It's a blue-based red that is moisturizing and universally flattering on all skin tones," says Vincent Oquendo, makeup artist to Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jennifer Coolidge and Bella Hadid. Although this lipstick has a matte finish with a high color payoff, it doesn't dry out your lips, which is especially important in the winter.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Shiseido ModernMatte Powder Lipstick in Flame ($26; sephora.com)

"I love the Shiseido Modern Matte Powder Lipstick in the shade Flame because it's the perfect orange-red and the texture is out of this world. The shape of the bullet also allows you to forgo lip liner," says Oquendo. This vibrant lipstick is dermatologist-tested and made without fragrance, so if you're sensitive to smells, you'll be delighted to sport this one.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Armani Lip Maestro Liquid Lipstick in 402 ($38; sephora.com)

Molly R. Stern, who works with Anne Hathaway and Reese Witherspoon, favors Armani's 415 Redwood, a tomato-toned and earthy red for a modern feel. Meanwhile Mélanie Inglessis, who helps Emmy Rossum and Ana de Armas primp for the red carpet, prefers the color 402. No need for lip liner with this opaque and mousse-textured lipstick; instead use the tip of the applicator to outline your lips without worrying about feathering.

_______________________________________________________________________________

L'Oréal Colour Riche Matte Lipstick in Matte-Ly in Love ($10.99; ulta.com)

You don't have to splurge to find the perfect red lipstick. Inglessis recommends this "very bright orange-red" that has a satin to matte formula and doesn't dry out your lips.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Huda Beauty Power Bullet Matte Lipstick in Promotion Day ($25; sephora.com)

"I love the shape of the bullet, as it allows for precise and even application," says Alexx Mayo, who works with Lizzo. "This formula has a long-wear matte finish that has more of a romantic feel." The shade Promotion Day is a cool-toned red and the lipstick has the texture of a lip balm, making it comfortable to wear throughout the evening.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Fenty Stunna Lip Paint in Uncensored ($25; sephora.com)

When Rihanna released Fenty Beauty, she put diversity at the forefront of her campaign, so it's only natural the makeup mogul and pop singer created a universal red liquid lipstick that works for all skin tones and is perfect for Valentine's Day. All you need is one layer for full coverage, and the pointed applicator makes it easy to trace your lips and have a sharp Cupid's bow.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Hourglass Confession Ultra Slim High Intensity Lipstick in My Icon Is ($36; sephora.com)

My Icon Is a buttery red lipstick that lasts for hours and is small enough to fit into your mini bag. You only need a little of this cruelty-free product to achieve the perfect Valentine's Day red lip. The luxe gold-tone applicator isn't just pretty, it's also sustainable. You can swap this stunning blue-red lipstick with $22 refills in your favorite shades from the collection.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick in Beso ($22; ulta.com)

The beauty community at large are fans of Beso, a punchy red lipstick that will last throughout your special date night. For even longer wear, apply a layer of the non-drying lipstick and then blot it with a tissue. When you add a second layer, pay special attention to the corner of your mouth. The end result will be a kiss-proof beauty look that lasts from dawn to dusk.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Kevyn Aucoin The Expert Lip Color in Carliana ($35; sephora.com)

The wild mango fruit butter found in this satin-finish lipstick will help keep your lips supple and soft throughout your night.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Becca Ultimate Lipstick Love in Ember ($24; ulta.com)

Dry lips won't be an issue this Valentine's Day if you dab on this warm red lipstick that has a potent blend of hyaluronic acid and castor seed and avocado oils. If you prefer a cool-toned red, try Cherry or Ruby, for the ultimate Parisian chic pout. The lipstick comes with a magnetic closure, so you won't have to worry about it coming undone and ruining the lining of your purse.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed price at the time of publication.