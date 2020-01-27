The best and most stylish cases for your AirPods Pro

It's been a couple of months since Apple released the AirPods Pro — the brand's beloved true wireless, active noise canceling earbuds. We deemed them the "best true wireless earbuds on the market" in our full review, and people just can't get enough of them.

And if you've managed to get your hands on a pair, you want to be sure you protect and maintain your earbuds and their sleek case to the best of your ability. And there's no better way to do that than with a case. Fortunately, there are a variety of options sure to win over anyone.

Whether you're looking for neutral and minimal, sleek and stylish, or just plain fun, here are our favorite options, perfect for personalizing your AirPods Pro.

AirPods Pro Case in Sheer Crystal ($25; casemate.com)

Glam up your AirPods with this eye-catching shimmery case! One five-star reviewer even describes them as "the best case for AirPods."

BRG AirPods Pro Case Cover ($9.99; amazon.com)

Also available with Pom Pom

This sleek and smooth case protects against whatever life may throw at you (and your AirPods). The soft silicone material will keep your precious AirPods safe from scratches, drops and any other misfortune.

AirSnap Pro ($40; amazon.com)

Stylish and convenient, this leather case comes with a handy clip that can attach to your purse or key chain, so there's never a chance of losing it!

AirPods Pro Case White Marble ($11.99; amazon.com)

Listen to music in style with this fade-proof, dust and impact resistant case.

Brown Bear AirPods Pro Case ($10.99; amazon.com)

This adorable case is perfect for any animal lover! The soft silicone case is waterproof and will last a long time without becoming misshapen.

Neon AirPods Pro Case Skin, Set of 2 ($25; casetify.com)

Never misplace your AirPods again with these bright cases! Choose from a variety of awesome color combos, and maybe even add the neon wireless charging pad to your cart.

Hardcase Sunflower AirPods Pro Case ($10.99; amazon.com)

Not only do these cases have some of the coolest designs we've seen, their glossy material is scratch proof, so there's no chance of damaging them!

AirPods Pro Case in Twinkle Stardust ($25; casemate.com)

This best-selling case is just as effective as it is glittery. It boasts ultimate drop protection, as well as wireless charging compatibility, making it the perfect option for any stylish music lover.

Mickey AirPods Pro Case ($9.99; amazon.com)

Experience the magic of Disney with this Mickey Mouse case. Don't let Mickey's cuteness deceive you — this case is sturdier than it looks, protected from dirt, scratches and fingerprints.

Rifle Paper Co. Garden Party AirPods Pro Case ($30; casemate.com)

This case's incredible, semi-translucent design isn't even the best part about it. The slim case's material offers a stable grip, but even if you drop it, it's drop and scratch protected!

Spigen Tough Armor AirPods Pro Case ($15.99; amazon.com)

This invincible case is perfect for anyone who has been known to be less than careful with their AirPods. They even come with adhesive strips so you can be absolutely sure that your AirPods are in good hands.

Cartoon AirPods Pro Case ($11.99; amazon.com)

What could offer your AirPods more protection than their very own superhero? Choose from a variety of the world's top superheroes and never again fear Thanos' snap.

AirPods Pro Cactus Case ($10.99; amazon.com)

Show off your style with this aesthetically pleasing case. It's not as prickly as it looks!

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.