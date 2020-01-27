Apple's entry-level 7th Gen iPad is back on sale at Amazon

Apple surprised some by unveiling a new entry-level iPad alongside the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro in September. But an updated $329 iPad made sense: It packed a larger 10.2-inch Retina display into a similar-sized bezel.

And now, Amazon is discounting the 7th Generation 10.2-inch iPad, which makes it a great time to update.

Better yet, both the 32 GB and 128 GB Wi-Fi or cellular versions are on sale, and some colors are cheaper than others. Notably, a 128 GB Wi-Fi model is $99.01 off, at just $329.99.

7th Gen. 10.2" iPad Wi-Fi in Gold with 32 GB ($279, originally $329; amazon.com)

7th Gen. 10.2" iPad Wi-Fi and Cellular in Gold with 32 GB ($429, originally $459; amazon.com)

7th Gen. 10.2" iPad Wi-Fi in Silver with 32 GB ($249.99, originally $329; amazon.com)

7th Gen. 10.2" iPad Wi-Fi and Cellular in Silver with 32 GB ($379.99, originally $459; amazon.com)

7th Gen. 10.2" iPad Wi-Fi in Space Gray with 32 GB ($279, originally $329; amazon.com)

7th Gen. 10.2" iPad Wi-Fi and Cellular in Space Gray with 32 GB ($379.99, originally $459; amazon.com)

7th Gen. 10.2" iPad Wi-Fi and Cellular in Gold with 128 GB ($459.99, originally $559; amazon.com)

7th Gen. 10.2" iPad Wi-Fi in Silver with 128 GB ($329.99, originally $429; amazon.com)

7th Gen. 10.2" iPad Wi-Fi in Space Gray with 128 GB ($329.99, originally $429; amazon.com)

7th Gen. 10.2" iPad Wi-Fi and Cellular in Space Gray with 128 GB ($459.99, originally $559; amazon.com)

That 10.2-inch display doesn't just boast Retina-quality, but also features True Tone, which will intelligently change the color temperature of the display to decrease eye strain. It's running iOS 13, aka iPadOS 13, in full speed, thanks to the A10 Fusion Chip. You can also pick between 32 GB or 128 GBs of storage, and up to 10 hours of battery life should be expected. This iPad also keeps a home button that supports Touch ID for secure unlocking and payments.

Plus, if you like to capture content or FaceTime, there's an 8-megapixel lens on the back with an LED flash and a 1.2-megapixel Facetime HD camera on the front. It even supports the First Generation Apple Pencil, which is on sale for $89.99, from $99. This way you can take notes, mark up documents and even use Photoshop on the iPad.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.