Get ready for the big game with these Amazon Fire TV deals

This weekend, millions of people will watch hilarious and inspiring commercials during the biggest football game of the year. Oh, and we can't forget about Jennifer Lopez and Shakira performing in the halftime show.

As game day nears, companies are starting to put everything — from televisions to streaming devices — on sale for fans who are looking to upgrade their football viewing setup.

That includes Amazon, which is discounting some of its Fire TV streaming devices and TVs. We're seeing discounts on everything from the basic Fire TV Stick to Fire TV Recast, Amazon's over-the-air DVR that makes it easy to pause and rewind the last play.

Amazon's Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick 4K looks like a large USB drive and plugs directly into your TV's HDMI port. The standard model is marked down to $24.99, from its regular price of $39.99. This is the one you'll want if you don't have a 4K TV.

If you have a 4K TV, you can pick up the Fire Stick 4K for $34.99, marked down from $49.99.

Both Fire TV Sticks come with an Alexa Voice Remote.

Amazon Fire TV Stick ($24.99, originally $39.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K ($34.99, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

The second-generation Fire TV Cube is also on sale right now, marked down to $99.99 from its normal $119.99 price. Unlike the Fire TV Stick that's mostly hidden behind your TV, the Fire TV Cube is a set-top box that doubles as a smart speaker for interacting with Alexa. You can use the Fire TV Cube to have Alexa control your smart home products, like turn a light on or off, or tell it to begin streaming a show.

The Fire TV Cube streams in 4K Ultra HD, with support for Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10+, if your TV supports it. It's by far the most powerful of Amazon's Fire TV streaming devices.

Amazon Fire TV Cube ($99.99, originally $119.99; amazon.com)

The Fire TV Recast is not only an over-the-air DVR that makes it easy to record, pause or rewind OTA programming, but it also eliminates the need to have a digital antenna connected to every TV in your home through Fire OS — assuming you have a Fire TV streaming device connected to each of them.

The 1TB Fire TV Recast is currently marked down to $194.99, from its original price of $279.99. If you don't need that much storage, you can pick up the 500 GB version for $144.99, down from $229.99. The 1 TB model should have enough space for 150 hours of recordings; the 500 GB model has 75 hours of space.

Amazon Fire TV Recast 500 GB ($144.99, originally $229.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Fire TV Recast 1 TB ($194.99, originally $279.99; amazon.com)

Amazon's Fire TV Editions are also still available at a discount. We covered these deals last week, with only the 32-inch 1080p model no longer showing a sales price.

Toshiba 43-inch 1080p HD Full HD Fire TV ($279.99, originally $300; amazon.com)

Toshiba 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Fire TV with Dolby Vision ($249.99, originally $330; amazon.com)

Toshiba 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Fire TV with Dolby Vision ($279.99, originally $380; amazon.com)

The Fire TV Edition lineup from Toshiba all run Fire OS, the same operating system that powers the Fire TV Stick or Cube. That means you'll have access to all of Amazon's apps and services without the need for an extra device. That also means your TV will receive software updates and improvements.

Regardless of which device you use, Amazon's Fire TV streaming service gives you access to thousands of shows and apps, with popular streaming services like Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Hulu and many more.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.