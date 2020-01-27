Kim Jong Un's aunt seen in public for first time since her husband was executed in 2013

By Yoonjung Seo and Julia Hollingsworth, CNN

Updated 3:12 AM ET, Mon January 27, 2020

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is seen with his aunt Kim Kyong Hui, who is seated in the front row, at the Lunar New Year concert.
Seoul (CNN)The aunt of Kim Jong Un has made a surprise appearance with the North Korean leader -- the first time she's been seen in public since her husband was executed in 2013.

Kim Kyong Hui, the only sister of Kim Jong Un's late father, Kim Jong Il, attended a Lunar New Year concert in the capital Pyongyang, North Korean state media Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Sunday.
She was seated in the front row with Kim Jong Un, between Kim Jong Un's wife, Ri Sol Ju, and his sister, Kim Yo Jong.
Kim Kyong Hui's former husband Jang Song Thaek was once regarded as North Korea's second-most powerful figure. He served as vice chairman of its top military body and was often pictured beside Kim Jong Un, who has ruled the hermit nation since his father died in 2011.