Seoul (CNN) The aunt of Kim Jong Un has made a surprise appearance with the North Korean leader -- the first time she's been seen in public since her husband was executed in 2013.

Kim Kyong Hui, the only sister of Kim Jong Un's late father, Kim Jong Il , attended a Lunar New Year concert in the capital Pyongyang, North Korean state media Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Sunday.

She was seated in the front row with Kim Jong Un, between Kim Jong Un's wife, Ri Sol Ju, and his sister, Kim Yo Jong.