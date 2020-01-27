Quickly catch up on the day's news

By Shania Shelton and Delaney Strunk, CNN

Updated 4:29 PM ET, Mon January 27, 2020

(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:

-- President Trump's legal team continued its opening arguments during the Senate impeachment trial, following a bombshell revelation from John Bolton's upcoming book. Follow live updates here.
-- NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others died on Sunday in a helicopter crash. Despite the foggy conditions, the helicopter pilot was given special clearance to fly.
    -- There are at least five confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the US. Here's all the information you should know about the US cases.
    -- Prince Andrew said he would be willing to help with the Jeffrey Epstein investigations, but he has not cooperated, according to US Attorney Geoffrey Berman.
    -- At least eight people died after boats caught on fire at an Alabama dock.
      -- She came. She sang. She won. Billie Eilish took home five awards at the Grammys last night.
      -- "Doctor Who" shocked fans and made history as the show revealed its first black doctor last night.