(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:
-- President Trump's legal team continued its opening arguments during the Senate impeachment trial, following a bombshell revelation from John Bolton's upcoming book. Follow live updates here.
-- NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others died on Sunday in a helicopter crash. Despite the foggy conditions, the helicopter pilot was given special clearance to fly.
-- There are at least five confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the US. Here's all the information you should know about the US cases.
-- Prince Andrew said he would be willing to help with the Jeffrey Epstein investigations, but he has not cooperated, according to US Attorney Geoffrey Berman.
-- At least eight people died after boats caught on fire at an Alabama dock.
-- She came. She sang. She won. Billie Eilish took home five awards at the Grammys last night.
-- "Doctor Who" shocked fans and made history as the show revealed its first black doctor last night.