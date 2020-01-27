Heavy rains and floods leave dozens dead in southeastern Brazil

By Claudia Dominguez and Ana Melgar, CNN

Updated 1:44 PM ET, Mon January 27, 2020

A man swabs down the mud left by the overflowing of Das Velhas River in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais state, Brazil.
(CNN) At least 44 people have been killed after heavy rains hit southeastern Brazil, the country's Civil Defense force said Monday.

Around 13,000 people have been affected by the floods in the southeastern Brazilian state of Minas Gerais, with thousands forced out of their homes. A number of people remain missing, according to the defense force.
Authorities in Minas Gerais declared a state of emergency in 47 cities on Sunday. By Monday, the number of cities in a state of emergency had risen to more than 100, Brazil's state-run news agency Agencia Brasil said.
While in India on Monday, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro announced that members of the Armed Forces have been mobilized to the area to help address the emergency.
    A truck rides along a flooded street after the overflowing of the Das Velhas River in Sabara, Belo Horizonte.
