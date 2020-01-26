7 people were shot at a South Carolina bar, including 2 fatally

(CNN) Two people were killed Sunday in a shooting at a bar in Hartsville, South Carolina, Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee said.

The shooting happened shortly after midnight Sunday morning at Mac's Lounge, about a half mile from Coker College.

Five other shooting victims survived, though one is in critical condition, Hardee said. The conditions of the four other survivors were not immediately known.

Both of those killed were young men, Hardee said. One was found outside on the patio of the bar, and one other was found inside, Hardee said.

There was no immediate information on who was behind the shooting.