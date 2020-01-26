A mom gave birth at an elementary school after her son's awards ceremony. Three teachers rushed to help her

(CNN) A second grader in Austin, Texas, left school Wednesday with three academic awards and a brand-new baby sister.

Carina Soto-Rodriguez and her husband, Andres, were at an awards ceremony at IDEA Bluff Springs because their son Luigiani was being honored for his reading and math, school officials told CNN

At an appointment that day, her doctor had said the baby probably would come on Saturday.

But when Soto-Rodriguez went to the bathroom at school, within minutes, she gave birth to a girl.

Her husband had called 911 and teachers Amberlynn Balli, Valentina Davalos and Erica Beverly rushed to help.

