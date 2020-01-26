Police seek gunman who opened fire after party at a Salisbury, North Carolina, restaurant

(CNN) North Carolina authorities are investigating a shooting that unfolded shortly after midnight inside a Salisbury restaurant, leaving 14 people injured, at least six of them from gunfire, police said.

The incident happened after a party at Thelma's Down Home Cooking, located on a commercial thoroughfare in the city of 34,000. Salisbury is about 45 miles northeast of Charlotte.

One victim was shot in the chest, the Salisbury Police Department said in a statement, while five others were treated for unspecified gunshot wounds. A seriously injured victim was flown to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem, the statement said.

The most seriously injured victim is in stable condition, police said.

Eight more victims, including five who were transported to Rowan Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, suffered unspecified injuries. Police said earlier that two people were trampled and another was treated for anxiety.

Read More