Police seek gunman who opened fire after party at a Salisbury, North Carolina, restaurant

(CNN) North Carolina authorities are investigating a shooting that unfolded shortly after midnight at a Salisbury restaurant, leaving one victim suffering a gunshot wound to the chest, police said Sunday.

The incident happened after a party at Thelma's Down Home Cooking, located on a commercial thoroughfare in the city of 34,000. Salisbury is about 45 miles northeast of Charlotte.

In addition to the victim who was shot in the chest, two people were trampled and another was treated for anxiety, the Salisbury Police Department said in a statement.

One victim was flown to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem, the statement said. The others were transported to Rowan Regional Medical Center in Salisbury.

The most seriously injured victim is in stable condition, police said.

