A woman shot and killed an ex-Illinois State Trooper and injured two other law enforcement officers at a cigar lounge

(CNN) A former Illinois State trooper was killed and two others were injured when a woman opened fire in a cigar lounge before taking her own life, police say.

The Friday night shooting, which was captured on surveillance footage, appeared to show several people watching television in a media room when the woman sitting behind the victims stands up "without apparent provocation," the Lisle Police Department said in a news release.

The woman draws a handgun, shoots one victim in the head and then fires several rounds at the other two victims, the department said, before turning the gun on herself.

One of the victims, 51-year-old retired Illinois State Police Trooper Gregory Rieves succumbed to his injuries in a nearby hospital, Illinois State Police said.

He had retired about a year ago and was "known to be a ... great personality that many people thought very fondly of," Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly said in a news conference Saturday.

Read More