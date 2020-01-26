Girl Scout troop creates therapeutic book for victims of child abuse

(CNN) It started as a fun pajama party for 10 sixth grade girls who make up Girl Scouts Troop 1980. It quickly evolved into something with much greater purpose and reach: A new book to help child abuse victims in their healing process.

The girls in the metro Atlanta troop were tasked with brainstorming a new community project. They came up with the idea of a quote book to help kids who may be going through difficult situations.

That was over the summer. After months of hard work, their book, Sparks from Fireflies, is just doing that.

"It's exciting because it not only started from them, but it came from their heart," Lisa McAbee, one of the troop's leaders, told CNN. "It was just incredible to be a part of it and say 'what if' and see them take those 'what ifs' and extrapolate it forward into something beautiful."

The book is made up of illustrated quotes, all of which were selected and drawn by the girls. The quotes are meant to be sparks -- "a night light for the darkest nights," as the book cover explains.

