Small plane crashes in Florida neighborhood and sets home on fire

(CNN) A small plane crashed into the side of a Lake City, Florida, home on Saturday, killing the pilot, according to Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened less than a half-mile north of the Cannon Creek Airpark, a neighborhood with a landing strip for pilots living in or visiting the community, according to CNN affiliate WJXT

The National Transportation Safety Board identified the plane as a Piper PA-32 and said it is investigating the crash.

Photos from residents in the area show the plane in flames and leaning up against a home. Children's toys are littered on the front lawn.

"People that live in (the) home are safe," said Amy Creamer Brown, a resident who was in the area and took pictures of the crash.

