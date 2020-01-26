A Florida man was arrested for pointing lasers at planes landing at an airport

(CNN) A Florida man was arrested on Wednesday night for pointing lasers at planes trying to land at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport.

Charlie James Chapman Jr., 41, also is accused of pointing a laser at a Martin County Sheriff's Office helicopter responding to the incident, according to a news release from the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

CNN could not determine if Chapman has a lawyer.

According to the release, the helicopter spotted Chapman on a forklift and requested authorities to surround the location. Deputies tased Chapman after they allege he "grabbed a hammer and made a striking motion" towards them when they made contact with him. The release says a laser pointer was found in Chapman's right pants pocket.

A video released by the Manatee Sheriff's Office shows a man pointing a laser at an aircraft and he is later seen attempting to throw objects at the same aircraft.

