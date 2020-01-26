Atlanta United's latest roster addition is an utterly adorable puppy training to be a service dog

(CNN) Atlanta United is making history with its new addition to the team and it's not a new midfielder.

The city's Major League Soccer team has added Spike, a 12-week-old yellow Labrador retriever, to its roster. He isn't a mascot but a puppy training to be a service dog

"We're really excited to have him as our new star signing. He's from America's VetDogs and we're going to help train him, socialize him, and then he's going to be, you know, of great use to a veteran," Darren Eales, president of Atlanta United , told CNN.

Spike, the future service dog, "signs" his contract with MLS team Atlanta United.

Spike is the first service dog to represent a Major League Soccer club. It's a partnership that John Miller, the President and CEO of America's VetDogs , says just makes sense.

"He'll be socialized, we call it, and working with the team and the stadium and all the events, being exposed to as many different atmospheres as possible. Because our veterans that we work with lead very active lives, the more experience they [the dogs] have on the front end, the easier it is to train and the more adaptable they are when they actually get placed with a veteran," Miller said.

