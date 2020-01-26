Authorities recover the bodies of three American firefighters killed in Australia plane crash

(CNN) Australian authorities have recovered the bodies of three American firefighters who were killed in a plane crash while helping battle wildfires in the country, New South Wales Police said in a statement.

Investigators on Saturday also retrieved the plane's cockpit voice recorder and are analyzing data to determine what caused the crash, the Australian Transport Safety Bureau said.

The firefighters were killed when their C-130 plane collided with terrain near the town of Cooma, Australia, on Thursday, the bureau said.

The water-bombing tanker had been chartered by the NSW Rural Fire Service, state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said in a news conference last week. It was called in to fight a bushfire near Cooma.

ATSB transport safety investigators today safely recovered the cockpit voice recorder from the C-130 large air tanker which collided with terrain near Cooma on Thursday. The CVR will be returned to our technical laboratories in Canberra for downloading and analysis. pic.twitter.com/BkiOyxMfTF — ATSB (@atsbgovau) January 25, 2020

The three victims were identified by their employer, Oregon-based Coulson Aviation, as Capt. Ian McBeth, 44, of Great Falls, Montana, who was piloting the plane; First Officer Paul Clyde Hudson, 42, of Buckeye, Arizona; and Flight Engineer Rick DeMorgan Jr., 43, who lived in Navarre, Florida.

