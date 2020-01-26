UK launches coin to mark Brexit... again

London (CNN) A commemorative Brexit coin has been unveiled by Britain's finance minister Sajid Javid as the UK prepares to leave the European Union on Friday.

The inscription on the 50 pence coin (worth about 65 cents) reads: "Peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations. 31 January 2020."

Around 3 million of the Brexit coins will enter circulation from Friday, with a further 7 million later this year.

The introduction of the coins is one of several commemorative measures intended to mark Brexit -- government officials confirmed that a projection of a clock counting down to the second the United Kingdom leaves the European Union on January 31 would shine onto the bricks of Downing Street, and light displays would illuminate government buildings.

