UK launches coin to mark Brexit... again

By Sarah Dean and Amy Woodyatt, CNN

Updated 5:33 AM ET, Sun January 26, 2020

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Sajid Javid unveils the Brexit coin, bearing the inscription &quot;Peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations.&quot;
Sajid Javid unveils the Brexit coin, bearing the inscription "Peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations."

London (CNN)A commemorative Brexit coin has been unveiled by Britain's finance minister Sajid Javid as the UK prepares to leave the European Union on Friday.

The inscription on the 50 pence coin (worth about 65 cents) reads: "Peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations. 31 January 2020."
Around 3 million of the Brexit coins will enter circulation from Friday, with a further 7 million later this year.
It&#39;s been a year of scandal and missteps for Britain&#39;s royals. Now the 93-year-old Queen is needed more than ever
It's been a year of scandal and missteps for Britain's royals. Now the 93-year-old Queen is needed more than ever
The introduction of the coins is one of several commemorative measures intended to mark Brexit -- government officials confirmed that a projection of a clock counting down to the second the United Kingdom leaves the European Union on January 31 would shine onto the bricks of Downing Street, and light displays would illuminate government buildings.
    Around 3 million of the coins will enter circulation from Friday, and a further 7 million later this year.
    Around 3 million of the coins will enter circulation from Friday, and a further 7 million later this year.
    As part of the plans for Bre