An Arizona woman can't use her frozen embryos after divorce, state Supreme Court rules

By Dakin Andone, CNN

Updated 3:06 PM ET, Sun January 26, 2020

Ruby Torres stands for a portrait in her apartment complex in Phoenix, Arizona, on July 4, 2018.
(CNN)An Arizona woman cannot use frozen embryos fertilized by her ex-husband to have children and has to donate them, according to a ruling by the state's Supreme Court.

Ruby Torres had her eggs fertilized before undergoing cancer treatment in 2014, court documents say. At the time, she and her then-boyfriend, John Joseph Terrell, signed an agreement at the fertility clinic that said if they split up the embryos could either be donated to another couple or used by one of them to have children -- but only with the "express, written consent of both parties."