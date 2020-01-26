Dutch soccer clash kicks off with adorably novel coin toss

By Ben Morse, CNN

Updated 8:23 AM ET, Sun January 26, 2020

The mascot awaits ahead of the coin toss in the game between between RKC Waalwijk and VVV-Venlo.
(CNN)If tensions were high before this crucial game at the bottom of the Dutch football league, the mascot doing the coin toss beforehand served to bring a little light-heartedness to the whole affair.

RKC Waalwijk and VVV Venlo faced off on Saturday in a game that could have huge ramifications on who avoids relegation from the Eredivisie -- the Netherland's top flight.
And although Venlo claimed a vital three points to move away from bottom side Waalwijk, the star of the show proved to be someone who wasn't even playing.