Dutch soccer clash kicks off with adorably novel coin toss

(CNN) If tensions were high before this crucial game at the bottom of the Dutch football league, the mascot doing the coin toss beforehand served to bring a little light-heartedness to the whole affair.

RKC Waalwijk and VVV Venlo faced off on Saturday in a game that could have huge ramifications on who avoids relegation from the Eredivisie -- the Netherland's top flight.

And although Venlo claimed a vital three points to move away from bottom side Waalwijk, the star of the show proved to be someone who wasn't even playing.